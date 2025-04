As we head into the weekend, the forecast looks calm. Tonight, expect cool temperatures, with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Tomorrow afternoon, temperatures will be seasonable, ranging from the 70s to the 80s. High pressure is maintaining warm and sunny conditions in Acadiana through next week.

