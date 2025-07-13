Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New area highlighted in the Gulf and summer heat

A newly highlighted area in the Gulf has been reported by the NHC. Currently, there is a 20% chance of formation over the next seven days. A broad area of low pressure could develop in the Gulf in the coming days, and the environment is favorable for this development.

NHC Tropical Weather Outlook.png

The system is expected to move westward across the Florida Peninsula, bringing heavy rain to Florida and the southeastern coast.

WPC Precip Accumulation Rob.png

In Acadiana, we will continue to monitor the area as updates become available.

Meanwhile, afternoon isolated to scattered activity continues tomorrow.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

