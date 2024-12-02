More sunny days ahead but rain returns to the forecast later in the week

The weekend ended with nice and sunny weather, and we can expect clear skies to continue into tomorrow. Temperatures on Monday will remain mild, ranging from the mid to upper 60s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

However, this dry and sunny weather won't last long, as rain is returning to the forecast. Winds will shift from the south, bringing Gulf moisture into the region. Combined with several disturbances, Acadiana is in for a wet week ahead.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

We can anticipate heavy rain at times during this period, with Acadiana to receive 2 to 3 inches with localized higher rainfall.