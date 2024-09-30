Monday's Forecast: Warm temperatures and sunny skies

Today's forecast once again calls for sunny weather in Acadiana with no expected rain. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s and low 90s, with light winds coming from the northwest. Similar to the weekend, today's weather will be the same.

Rain chances will increase later this week as a "cold front" moves in, bringing slightly cooler temperatures and showers to Acadiana. The rain chances will be scattered, so not everyone will experience rainfall.

In the southern Caribbean Sea, there is a large area of disorganized showers that is slow to develop. The chance for formation has decreased to 40% from 50% earlier this morning. It's still an area to keep an eye on as it moves into the Gulf. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Isaac and Tropical Depression Joyce are not posing a threat to our area.

Tropical Depression 12 has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Kirk with sustained winds of 45 mph after the recent update. The good news is that it is forecasted to stay out in the open waters of the Atlantic. However, it is expected to become a major hurricane later in the week.

