Last summery afternoon before a cold front moves in tonight

Acadiana starts the morning with temperatures in the 60s, but as the day goes on, it's going to warm up into the 80s and 90s. Enjoy the last summery afternoon for a while.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

A cold front is expected to roll in late tonight, bringing breezy conditions, drier air, and colder overnight temperatures. We can expect temperatures to drop into the 50s, with highs on Wednesday only reaching the 70s. The coldest night will be on Wednesday, with temperatures dipping into the 40s. It's going to be chilly!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Fire weather watch in effect tomorrow.

In the tropics, the Weather Experts have been keeping an eye on Invest 94L, and it's expected to become more organized as the week goes on. There's a chance it could develop into a tropical depression as it moves closer to the Leeward Islands. The second disturbance in the western Caribbean is a broad area of low pressure with a low chance of formation. Keep an eye on the updates!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC