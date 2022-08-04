Watch Now
KATC's hurricane special "Weathering the Storm"

KATC
Posted at 4:33 PM, Aug 04, 2022
With the busiest part of hurricane season fast approaching join KATC Thursday for "Weathering the Storm", a KATC Hurricane Special airing immediately after our 5pm newscast at 5:30pm!

Hear from the Director of the National Hurricane Center, Jaime Rhome. The special program will feature the latest tech in tracking & forecasting storms, and address some real issues facing our hurricane battered state, including storm PTSD.

Following special Chief Meteorologist Rob Perillo will be live on KATC's Facebook page at 7:00pm to take questions and address concerns.

