Hot week ahead and full details on Potential Cyclone Five

We can expect more scorching hot days ahead. Tomorrow and for the rest of the week, we'll be seeing highs in the upper 90s. The humidity levels are staying relatively low for now, but Gulf moisture is set to make a return, bringing along with it a chance of low rain chances. Heat indices could reach up to 107°, which is pretty close to the 108° threshold for a heat advisory. Stay cool and hydrated out there!

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Invest 98L has now developed into Potential Tropical Cyclone Five, or soon-to-be Tropical Storm Ernesto. The system has been showing increased organization over the past 24 hours and is expected to strengthen further.

Forecasts suggest that it reaches tropical storm status tomorrow and potentially become a Category 1 hurricane by Wednesday. By the end of the week, it could even intensify into a Category 2 hurricane as it moves towards Bermuda. Overall the system remains far from the United States coast.

Tropical storm watches are already in place for the Leeward Islands as PTC 5 approaches on Tuesday. Puerto Rico, the British Virgin Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands are likely to have watches issued soon.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.