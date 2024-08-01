Heat continues to expand and questions in the tropics!

As we move further into the summer season, heat remains a major concern in the southern regions. Much of Acadiana has been under heat advisories all week, and these are expected to continue through Friday. We can anticipate another day of triple-digit heat indices reaching up to 112°. It's essential to stay hydrated and cool during this intense heat as summer progresses. Don't forget to check on your relatives, friends, and neighbors.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Aside from the summer heat, the tropics continue to heat up. Invest 97L is gaining better definition as it moves across the Caribbean. Development is expected to be slow over the next few days, but conditions are favorable for the formation of a tropical depression late this weekend or early next week.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Most models indicate that Invest 97L will move across Cuba into the eastern Gulf and eventually into the Florida Peninsula. It is still too early to predict the exact path or the strength of this system. Please stay updated with the latest advisories.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

