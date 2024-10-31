Halloween Forecast: Afternoon showers and storms

Happy Halloween, Acadiana! Showers and storms are expected this afternoon and evening, coinciding with prime trick-or-treating times. Make sure to bring your umbrellas before heading out, as some areas may experience heavy rain and gusty winds. Rainfall is anticipated to range from 0.25 inches to 1 inch, with isolated areas possibly exceeding 2 inches, so exercise caution, particularly on the roads and sidewalks.

Temperatures will remain in the 70s throughout the evening.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

These showers and storms are associated with a cold front moving in from the west and tracking east. While it will eventually lose its intensity and stall, this will keep the chances for rain alive into tomorrow.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Most of the state is under a marginal risk for heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding, so be vigilant for ponding on roadways while traveling today.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.