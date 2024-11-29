Watch Now
Freeze watches in effect tonight as the cold air settles in

Chilly morning for Black Friday shoppers!

Freeze watches are in effect for Allen, Evangeline, and St. Landry parishes as temperatures are expected to dip below freezing before sunrise tomorrow. Protect your plants, outdoor plumbing, and pets.

Colder temperatures are expected for northern Louisiana in the 20s whereas the south Louisiana will be in the low to mid-30s.

Saturday night will see a slight increase in temperatures, but it will still be cold. Fortunately, afternoon temperatures today and through Sunday will range from the 50s to the mid-60s, with sunny skies expected.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

