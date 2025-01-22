Extremely cold temperatures this morning with a slight warm-up later in the week

Following yesterday's once-in-a-lifetime snowfall event, temperatures have dropped overnight to single digits and the teens. As a result, Acadiana is currently under an extreme cold warning until 9 AM due to dangerously low wind chills. If you plan to be outdoors this morning, it's essential to dress warmly.

Temperatures will have a tough time reaching above freezing, with highs only in the low 30s. Fortunately, with the increase in sunshine, we should see minimal melting. However, travel conditions remain hazardous due to snow and ice on the roads.

A hard freeze is expected again tonight, with temperatures dropping into the teens, slightly higher than they were on Tuesday night. Traveling will continue to be hazardous.

By Thursday afternoon, we can expect temperatures to rise into the 40s, which will accelerate the melting process. Travel conditions will improve.

