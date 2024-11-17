Dry end to the weekend and next week rain and storms return to the forecast

It will be a nice end to the weekend, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 80s. However, the weather pattern will change as rain and storms return on Monday and Tuesday.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Rain chances will be highest Monday night into Tuesday, as a series of cold fronts moves in, bringing drier conditions for the rest of the week.

The entire state of Louisiana is under a marginal (1/5) risk for strong to severe storms. The main threats include severe wind gusts and isolated flash flooding.

The bulk of the rainfall will occur in southeastern Louisiana, where Iberia and Morgan City may receive between 1 to 4 inches of rain. For the rest of the state, rainfall amounts are expected to range from 0.25 to 2 inches.

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis