We have record rainfalls to discuss! Lafayette has broken its previous record of 2.04", set in 1976, with a new record of 2.60". New Iberia has set a new record rainfall of 2.80" today, surpassing the old record of 1.67" set in 1969.

Lafayette has a surplus of almost 8" for the year so far.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The rain has stopped this evening, allowing the areas that were flooded this morning to begin drying out.

