Buckle up for a stormy few days

This week, we’re expecting unsettled weather! While it has rained quite a bit recently, today has been fairly dry in Acadiana. However, that will change tomorrow as showers and storms return during the afternoon.
After that, we can expect daily high-end rain chances through the end of the week.
The HRRR and GRAF weather models show some uncertainty. The HRRR model predict storms moving in during the afternoon, while the GRAF suggest we may remain dry.
Regardless, it's important to be prepared for multiple rounds of rain this week, with most areas expecting between 1 to 3 inches of rain, and localized higher amounts possible.
There’s a low-end severe weather threat (1/5) from Monday to Wednesday, with the main concerns being damaging winds and large hail tomorrow.
Keep your umbrellas ☔️ handy!
