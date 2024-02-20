Second juvenile arrested in shooting death of New Iberia man

ABBEVILLE, La. — According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon, through further investigation into the recent murder of Dylan Walker, 19, of New Iberia, a second juvenile, who is also 16 years old, has been identified as a suspect and was arrested on a warrant for First Degree Murder and Armed Robbery.

The juvenile is being held without bond at the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center.

Sheriff Couvillon says the juvenile also has a criminal history consisting of Illegal Possession of Stolen Goods in the 15th Judicial District Court pending trial.

The investigation remains ongoing.