One man dead, another in jail after Thursday night shooting

One man is in custody and another is dead following a shooting Thursday night in Abbeville.

Vermilion Parish Sheriff's deputies were called to Robie Circle around 8:45 p.m. Thursday to investigate a shooting. They were told that someone was shot and possibly left in a private vehicle. Deputies were then told that a vehicle at stopped at a convenience store on the by-pass, where an Acadian Ambulance was parked.

The Acadian Ambulance personnel rendered aid and took the man to a local hospital, but he died of his wounds, deputies say.

The victim has been identified as Dylan Michael Walker, 19, of New Iberia.

Following their investigation, deputies arrested a 16-year-old boy from Abbeville and booked him with first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Sheriff Couvillon says the boy pleaded guilty in December to six criminal charges, including burglary, theft and illegal possession of fire arms. Due to that conviction, he was wearing an ankle monitor when the incident occurred.

Deputies say the investigation is on-going, and more arrests are possible.