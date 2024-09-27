'Friday Night Live' donation supports Friends of Palmetto Island State Park

VERMILION PARISH — Nestled along the scenic Vermilion River, Palmetto Island State Park stands as a testament to outdoor adventure and community spirit. It is described as a hidden gem in Vermilion Parish. The park spans acres of lush greenery and offers a variety of activities, including biking, boating, fishing, and paddling. With cozy cabins and 95 campsites, the park attracts families eager for a memorable getaway.

Kurt Choplin, a member of Friends of Palmetto Island State Park, shared his enthusiasm for the location. “There’s not a time that I didn’t meet somebody from out of state or Canada or somewhere far from here,” he said. “Most people say, ‘This is such a beautiful place; we’re coming back.’”

Choplin explained that Friends of Palmetto Island State Park is committed to preserving this beloved destination. The nonprofit organization raises funds to support various projects, from maintenance efforts to installing new fire pits in the camping areas. They’ve even secured funding for a handicap-accessible walkway.

“We raise money to help do different projects in the park,” Choplin noted. “To keep it a beautiful place that will draw people back.”

Community support plays a vital role in the park’s sustainability. “To keep it open, to keep it going,” Choplin emphasized. “There are so many events here that attract people, and this is probably one of the only parks I know that has so many different attractions.”

Whether you're a local resident or a visitor from afar, Palmetto Island State Park promises an enriching experience.