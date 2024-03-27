Erath seniors win La. Department of Health PSA contest

VERMILION PARISH — Two Erath High School seniors were announced as the Louisiana Department of Health's PSA contest winners.

Ava Langlinais and Matthew Champagne were announced Tuesday as the contest winners. The PSA aimed to bring awareness to the threat of opioid addiction and overdose.

Langlinais explained what this project meant to her, "I think it's important that our friends and family know this because we are going to college next year. There's a lot of opioids out there, and I feel like we are very susceptible to falling victim. It's an important message we have to get out."

The students were awarded a cash prize. Oschner Lafayette General, Our Lady of Lourdes, RescYOU Group, and Acadian Companies served as sponsors.