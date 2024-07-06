Are Vermilion Parish residents preparing for a storm?

DELCAMBRE, La. — At the Bayou Carlin Cove Boat Landing & Pavilion this afternoon, fishers and boaters were still at it for the Fourth of July weekend, but the coming days could be seen with some stormy weather.

After reaching out to several local authority figures and speaking with residents of Delcambre and surrounding areas, it's safe to say that people aren't quite in storm preparation mode in response to Beryl.

"I'm sure as it gets closer and as we see what the forecast is, it might be a little different story, but right now, I think everything's still okay," said Darryl Rabassa, a Vermilion Parish resident, who was spending his afternoon out on the waters.

Rabassa said he didn't see any signs of storm danger in the water.

"It doesn't show high tide or anything yet," Rabassa said. "I think we might be lucky. We might, maybe, have a foot, two foot surge, but that's really not bad for this area."

Rabassa has seen his fair share of hurricanes, living through and losing everything in both Hurricanes Rita and Ike. He has a few basic storm preparedness tips to share.

"Water, generator, and [non]perishable...foods, and just pray," Rabassa said.