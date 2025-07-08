Abbeville resident reflects on recent shootings involving youth

ABBEVILLE, LA - A series of recent shootings involving juveniles in Abbeville has left many residents uneasy, though local law enforcement officials say the incidents do not reflect a broader spike in youth violence.

“It’s crazy that it’s the younger generation,” said Javen Richardson, a longtime Abbeville resident. “Again? Why? It should stop.”

On June 30 , a man was shot and killed in Abbeville. A juvenile was taken into custody in connection with the incident. Less than a week later, on Saturday, July 6 , three people were injured in another shooting in Vermilion Parish. Two suspects, including one juvenile, were arrested.

“These heinous crimes, especially committed by our youth, will not be tolerated in Vermilion Parish,” said Vermilion Parish Sheriff Eddie Langlinais.

Despite the proximity of the incidents, Langlinais emphasized that they are not part of a trend.

“There’s no uptick in the parish as far as violent crimes. In fact, it’s a little lower,” he said.

Langlinais acknowledged community concern and said his office has increased patrols in response.

“We recognize and understand the pain and concerns from the citizens of Vermilion Parish, but we do have extra patrols that we have out,” he said.

Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy echoed that message, telling KATC that patrols have ramped up in the area since last month.

While officials maintain there is no surge in youth crime, Richardson believes more must be done to engage local youth and prevent future violence.

“Have some youth programs for them, besides the Boys and Girls Club,” he said. “Have some small meetings about what’s going on and how you can change it.”

Authorities are urging the public to remain calm while continuing to work with the community to ensure public safety.

