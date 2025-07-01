One man is dead, a juvenile is in jail after a Sunday night shooting

One man is dead and a juvenile is in custody following a shooting late Sunday.

Abbeville Police say they were called to the 100 block of South John Hardy Drive just before midnight Sunday.

They found a man, later identified as Bailey Dubois, suffering from gunshot wounds. Ambulance and firefighters arrived and tried to save him, but he died at the hospital.

The Abbeville Police Department detectives learned the victim was walking north on South John Hardy Drive when a red Chevrolet was traveling south on the 100 block of South John Hardy Drive. The driver of the red Chevrolet stated that he had seen someone later identified as Dubois and woman in the roadway, and so he activated his high beam lights to better see Dubois and the woman clearly so he would not hit them.

Witnesses say Dubois and the juvenile suspect, who was the front passenger, were involved in an argument. The argument led to Dubois being shot while running away by the juvenile suspect.

Detectives got a warrant for the juvenile accusing him of second-degree murder, juvenile in possession of a firearm and illegal use of weapons.

On June 30, 2025, the juvenile was located and arrested for his active warrants.

Chief Hardy urges the public to provide any further information regarding any other crime by calling the Abbeville Police Department at (337) 893-2511. You may also contact our “Tips” line at (337) 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Vermilion by calling (337) 740-TIPS or the P3 app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or at Google Play Store.