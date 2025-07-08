Deputies arrest second person in weekend shooting

VERMILION PARISH, La. — Vermilion Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested a second person in a weekend shooting.

The shooting happened at a party on La. 338 on Saturday, and three people were injured. Deputies described all three injuries as non-life-threatening.

One person, Trazavian Andrews, 18, was booked with three counts attempted first-degree murder on Sunday. His bond is set at $750,000.

On Monday, deputies arrested a second suspect, described as a juvenile. That juvenile was booked with three counts attempted first-degree murder, one count illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and 50 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. The juvenile's bond is set at $810,000.

"Sheriff Eddie Langlinais offers his sincere gratitude to all at the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office who worked tirelessly to apprehend the suspects involved in this incident. He also reminds the citizens of Vermilion Parish that this is an ongoing investigation and all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty," the release states.

The release also states:

