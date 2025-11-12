Abbeville police officers, city face off in court over pay dispute

VERMILION PARISH (ABBEVILLE) — After nearly two years of legal back-and-forth between the city of Abbeville and its police officers, both sides finally had their day in court Monday.

The case, Timothy Bourque et. al v. City of Abbeville, centers on a pay dispute dating back to December 2023—when 11 police officers filed suit against the city, claiming their salaries were not calculated in accordance with state law, which requires higher pay for senior officers.

“The purpose of this whole thing is to get my officers paid what they deserve and what the law entitles them to, so they can help protect Abbeville and the citizens of this great city,” said attorney Chris Landry, who's representing the Abbeville officers.

Lt. Timothy Bourque, president of the Fraternal Order of Police in Vermilion Parish, is the lead plaintiff in the case.

“I represent the officers here as well and want to do right by them,” Bourque said. “I’m okay with my name being at the head of it, so that way I can help get them what they deserve.”

The trial, held at the Vermilion Parish Courthouse, focused largely on financial data and salary calculations. Two public accountants testified—one for each side: Michael Broussard of Langlinais, Broussard & Kolenberg appeared for the plaintiffs, while Steven Mousson of Darnall, Sikes & Frederick testified for the defense.

“We presented the numbers to the judge,” Landry said. “We hope that she likes our numbers better than the city of Abbeville’s numbers, and they rule in our favor.”

KATC reached out to the city’s defense attorney but did not receive a response.

Both parties have been ordered to submit post-trial briefs by Dec. 15. A tentative ruling is scheduled for Feb. 22, though the judge could issue a decision sooner.