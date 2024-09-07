Abbeville HS honors world powerlifting champion students at pep rally

ABBEVILLE, KATC - Abbeville HIgh School’s pep rally kicked off with a bang Friday afternoon.

Feeling the school spirit, students, faculty, and staff celebrated the start of a new school year. Before diving into the fun games, Assistant Principal Gladys Mouton took a moment to honor two students who competed on the world stage.

Last month, 16-year-old Khandi Shuford and 17-year-old Brylee Batistepowered through and won several titles at the World Powerlifting Championship - one of the largest and most diverse stages.

Breaking records, Shuford clinched her way to the top earning a first place medal in the sub-junior category. She also earned second place in bench press and first place in deadlift.

“I didn’t believe it when it first happened. I was like, is this real? I knew I could do it, I was nervous but I did it and made my mom’s birthday a really special day,” Khandi said.

Khandi’s biggest supporter, her mother Katreet Shuford, witnessed her daughter achieve greatness at the center stage.

“I was nervous, it was very nerve-wracking seeing her compete at that level in another country and I am so proud - her dad and I are so proud of her, of what she’s accomplished. She’s following in her brother’s footsteps and she’s paving the way for other girls her age and we’re very proud of her,” Katreet said.

Pushing through, Batiste earned a first place medal in total overall. She also earned second place in squat, second place in bench, and first place in deadlift.

She says it couldn’t have been possible without her supportive community rallying behind her.

“It feels amazing that we’re loved, appreciated, and supported in our own community,” she said.

Brylee’s father, Patrick Batiste, among those cheering her on from the beginning.

“The community followed these girls greatly. You can’t ask for more than that. A small town like Abbeville stuck together 150%. Support, support, support from everywhere you looked at it. Thanks everyone because it really did a wonderful job supporting these girls,” he said.

