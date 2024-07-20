Road to Malta: junior powerlifter gears up for international competition

ABBEVILLE, KATC - At just 17-years-old Brylee Batiste is gearing up for the international stage. At the end of August, she along with other Abbeville High School teammates are headed to the IPF Open Classic Powerlifting World Championships.

Powerlifters around the world, including 17-year-old Brylee, will compete in Malta at the event with the largest and most diverse participation on record. This year she was named the USA High School National Champion.

“I was so shocked to get the official invitation to join the U S National team that I screamed! This is a huge honor. It takes hard work and dedication to perform at top levels. I am extremely excited and grateful to have been selected to represent our country at the Sub junior powerlifting world championships in Malta at the end of August. I attribute this honor to the many achievements I made this year like winning best heavyweight lifter at the Louisiana High Schools Powerlifting Association meet in Lafayette. I also came in first place at the Powerlifting America National meet in Austin TX,” she says.

Brylee’s commitment to the sport has led her to many victories. Last year, she won the Louisiana High School Championship, earning her the title of Powerlifter of the Year in 2023. Before this incredible accomplishment, she was setting world records in the 14-15-year category.

She tells KATC, her strength to keep pushing comes from her supportive family and her community. “I’m truly grateful for all the support that my community is providing to help me. So many people, my church, city officials and organizations have given me monetary support as well as encouraging me with kind words.”

To support Brylee's journey to Malta, her family has organized a po'boy fundraiser. Join them at Abbeville High School, 1305 Wildcat Drive or Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church, 822 I. J. Joiner St. on July 20th between 11 AM and 2 PM to grab a delicious po'boy for $10 and help support this incredible young athlete. This meal can be purchased with or without a ticket.