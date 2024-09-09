REMINDER: U.S. 90 lane closures expected to cause evacuation delays

If you've driven down U.S. 90 in the past few months, chances are you've noticed delays because of alternating lane closures in both directions between Young St. and Coteau Rd. in Iberia Parish as crews patch pavement in the area.

Now that a probable hurricane appears to be heading toward Acadiana, this could pose a significant problem for those trying to evacuate.

Back in May, KATC spoke with Port of Iberia Executive Director Craig Romero about the construction, which is expected to last through January, and he told us the following:

"It was bad with all four lanes flowing in previous storms, it was backed up, you couldn't get to the end of it, and now it is single lane from what they call Jefferson Terrace to LA Hwy. 14 which is a multi-mile segment," Romero said. "And by being single lane, if an evacuation order is ordered south of Iberia, the backing up of traffic would be so tremendous, it's single lane, there's no way to get through it."

Taylor Bonin GMA anchor Taylor Toole speaks with Craig Romero, Executive Director of the Port of Iberia, about the impact U.S. 90 construction could have on hurricane evacuations through the 2024 season.

This is exactly why you are encouraged to make a decision on your evacuation plan now and evacuate early.

Deidra Druilhet, spokesperson for DOTD, said while U.S. 90 may be reduced, you still have north-south routes like LA-182, or the option to go toward New Orleans where you can access I-10 or I-55.

Druilhet and Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard told us that in the event of an evacuation order, a detour route will be established using Weeks Island Rd. for additional westbound traffic capacity.

Regardless, preparation is key. Here are some things you can do NOW if you haven't already:



Fill your vehicles up early and keep them topped off, as fuel may be in short supply. Check your fluid levels and tire pressure. Have an emergency roadside kit with an up-to-date paper map, as well as a hurricane preparedness kit with food and water for up to 3 days, a car cell phone charger, and portable charging device stored somewhere in your car. If you haven't already, plan your route. Consider these traffic issues and others in the area. Give yourself extra time on the road, especially in the case of inclement weather. Keep it tuned to TV3, preset your local radio stations (at least one for emergency alerts in your neighborhood), and sign up for any area updates such as the Iberia Parish Information Notification System (Iberia PINS).

Our team of neighborhood reporters and Acadiana Weather Experts are working around the clock to bring you the latest forecasts and information you need ahead of severe weather in your parish. Stay with us through the storm and most importantly, be safe out there.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel