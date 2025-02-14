REMINDER: Part of I-49 N and I-10 E closing for weekend repairs

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — For the second weekend in a row, you can expect heavy traffic in the area of I-49 northbound and I-10 eastbound in Lafayette Parish (Evangeline Thruway/University Avenue interchange).

This weekend's closure begins at 9 p.m. Valentine's Day, Friday, February 14th. It's expected to last until Saturday, February 15th, at 5 a.m. DOTD reports that emergency vehicles will only have access to the inside lane of the area, which could cause delays in assistance.

Crews will be pouring the concrete bridge deck for the I-10 eastbound overpass. This follows a December crash involving a semi-truck, which caused damage to the overpass and its girders. Traffic will be reduced to one lane.

Courtesy Louisiana DOTD

The project's expected completion, weather permitting, is March 2025, according to DOTD.

DETOUR INFORMATION

Drivers traveling on I-49 northbound can take Exit 1A (Baton Rouge) before continuing eastbound on I-10 to Exit 104 (Louisiana Avenue). Then, turn left on Louisiana Avenue before taking I-10 westbound to Exit 103B (I-49/U.S. 167 toward Opelousas).

RAMP CLOSURES

Keep in mind the following closures:

I-10 eastbound overpass auxiliary (deceleration/acceleration) lane I-49 northbound exit ramp from I-10 (Exit 103B) Exit 1A to access I-10 eastbound

KATC will keep you updated as more information comes in, as DOTD reports more weekend closures are expected in the future.

