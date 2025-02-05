I-49 Northbound to be closed this weekend

The northbound lanes of Interstate 49 will be closed at I-10 this weekend while repairs are made to the overpass.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that the repairs are related to the crash that happened back in December 2024 - when a rig hit the overpass.

Beginning Friday, February 7, at 9:00 p.m. until Monday, February 10, at 5:00 a.m., Interstate 49 northbound at its intersection with I-10 will be closed to all traffic, weather permitting.

The initial work of the project includes removing the damaged girder from the I-10 overpass structure utilizing a crane, as well as installing the new girder

The new bridge deck will also be fabricated in place once the new girder is installed. This process will occur over the subsequent weeks. Any additional related lane and road closures will be issued at the appropriate time.

All lanes of Interstate 10 in the eastbound direction will be open to traffic

During this time, the following closures will remain in place.

Interstate 10 eastbound overpass auxiliary lane (deceleration/acceleration lane)

I-49 northbound exit ramp from I-10 (Exit 103B)

Exit 1A to access I-10 eastbound

Emergency vehicles will not have access to this section of I-49 northbound.

DOTD suggests the following detours:

Motorist traveling on I-49 NB: Take Exit 1A (Baton Rouge), continue eastbound on I-10 to Exit 104 ( Louisiana Ave), turn left on Louisiana Avenue, then take I-10 Westbound to Exit 103B ( I-49/US 167 -Opelousas).

This project is estimated for completion in March 2025, weather permitting.

The emergency contractors for this project are Lafayette based Huval & Associates, Inc. (design) and C.E.C., Inc. (construction).

DOTD has the following resources in place to assist motorists.

MyDOTD: Motorists can receive information on local projects, lane and road closures, and other DOTD activity by signing up for MyDOTD at www.dotd.la.gov.

511 Traveler Information: Travelers can also find information regarding road closures and traffic by visiting www.511la.org or by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region about which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can access the system by calling 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.