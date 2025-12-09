All lanes open on I-49 S; congestion remains near N. University

UPDATE - As of approximately 9:00 a.m. Tuesday all lanes are open on I-49 South before LA 98, or East Gloria Switch Road, according to DOTD. Congestion remains approaching LA 182 (N. University Ave.)

DOTD reports the crash at US 167 South before Castille Avenue has cleared, as of around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday. Congestion is minimal.

DOTD reports the left lane is blocked along I-49 South before LA 98 at East Gloria Switch because of a crash.

Congestion is approaching LA 182 (N. University Avenue), according to DOTD officials.

This follows a left lane blockage on US 167 South before Castille Avenue because of a crash, DOTD reports. At last check, congestion reached I-10 at I-49.

