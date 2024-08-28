I-10 WB on Basin Bridge near Butte La Rose closed

BUTTE LA ROSE, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop I reports that the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge near Butte La Rose is closed headed westbound leading to a standstill for more than an hour and a half Wednesday morning.

Troopers say the reason is a vehicle crash, but there are others they are investigating in the area including four 18-wheelers, along with another separate incident. They warn that this only contributes to the standstill.

If you are able to avoid the general area and plan alternate routes to work or school, you are highly advised to do so. For help doing this, click here.

KATC will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

