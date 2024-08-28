Watch Now
I-10 WB on Basin Bridge near Butte La Rose closed

Louisiana State Police reports I-10 WB along the Basin Bridge near Butte La Rose east of Henderson is closed Wednesday morning because of a vehicle crash, leading to a standstill. You're asked to avoid the area if possible. Troopers are investigating multiple crashes in the area.
BUTTE LA ROSE, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop I reports that the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge near Butte La Rose is closed headed westbound leading to a standstill for more than an hour and a half Wednesday morning.

Troopers say the reason is a vehicle crash, but there are others they are investigating in the area including four 18-wheelers, along with another separate incident. They warn that this only contributes to the standstill.

If you are able to avoid the general area and plan alternate routes to work or school, you are highly advised to do so. For help doing this, click here.

KATC will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

