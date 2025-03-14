Exit ramp at I-10 and Butte La Rose blocked following crash

BUTTE LA ROSE, La. — An overturned tractor-trailer on I-10 at Butte La Rose caused some congestion during Friday morning's commute, acccording to DOTD. Injuries are currently unknown.

Taylor Toole

Congestion there is minimal at this time, but KATC saw another crash occur on the traffic camera around 8:15 a.m. Friday as a passing semi-truck you see pictured crashed into the Basin Bridge's wall, blocking both lanes of the bridge for about 10 minutes. That incident has since cleared.

DOTD also reports the exit ramp from I-10 East to LA 3177 (Exit 121) remains blocked due to a crash. At last check, congestion had reached two miles.

KATC will keep you updated as more information comes in. Drive safe.

