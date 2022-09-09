Bridge on Ole Colony Road to close for up to two weeks

LCG announced the closure of Ole Colony Road at the bridge starting Monday, September 12, 2022 for repairs.

Improvements include installing storm drain pipes and converting open ditch drains to subsurface drains.

Officials said thru traffic will not be allowed but drivers will have access on either side of the bridge.

Drivers east of the bridge can access Ambassador Caffery Parkway, while drivers west of the bridge use Westgate Road.

The closure is expected to last approximately two weeks, weather permitting.