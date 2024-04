With a new sales tax on the ballot, and a flood of concerns coming in about road conditions, particularly in the unincorporated parts of the parish, a Town Hall meeting with President M. Larry Richard and other representatives has been scheduled to discuss these concerns.

The Town Hall meeting will take on Tuesday, April 2 at the Mon Ami Dance Hall in Grand Marais from 6:00-7:30 p.m. All are welcome.

KATC's Anna Fischer will have the full story on this tonight at 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.