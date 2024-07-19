Super 16: Rayne's Wide Receiver Kylin Wheeler

Kylin Wheeler is a special talent for the Rayne Wolves.

Last season, Wheeler's stats showed why he was recognized as one of the best in Louisiana. He had 59 catches for over 1,200 yards and 18 touchdowns. Those numbers landed him on the Louisiana Football Coaches Association all-state team. Although he is happy with his junior campaign, he wants it to lean towards a deeper playoff run.

“You want to have all those achievements, but the main thing is winning,” said Wheeler. "I watched other senior classes walk off the field crying and I don’t want to do that. I want to hoist a trophy at Rayne High School.”

Wheeler’s career has been spectacular for the most part with the wolves. He's played on varsity since his freshmen year, and at that time he had to overcome handling the football.

“We gave him an end around and he lost the ball,” said Wolves Head Coach Kane Guidry. “The very next drive the same, he fumbled again. But after that game, everything clicked to him.”

Wheeler’s play-making ability is molded after his favorite player, Justin Jefferson. The former LSU Tiger had Nicholls State University on his radar before committing to LSU, and Wheeler hopes that lighting can strike twice.

“It fuels me because I see him as a two-star athlete and right now I’m not," said Wheeler. "I see Jefferson’s story and admire his work. Hopefully, I can get more offers like him before my senior year ends.”