Remembering Loved Ones: V.O.I.C.E. and the Traveling Christmas Tree's Holiday Legacy

ST. MARY PARISH — Catalene Theriot never imagined she would receive the news that her son had been murdered. "I never thought I’d get the news my son had just been murdered, no way I would’ve thought that," she reflects. "It was very hard to deal with, and that’s what I learned through my experience. But I did feel alone, and I never want another family to feel like I did."

This feeling of isolation, born from her own grief, inspired Theriot to start a support group in 2002 called V.O.I.C.E., which stands for Voices of Innocent Citizens Empowered. The group was created to provide a safe space for families who have lost a loved one to violence, helping them navigate the difficult path of loss.

One of the group's main initiatives is the Traveling Christmas Tree, which serves as a symbol of remembrance for victims of homicide. "We do the tree so that all the victims are remembered, and we always want to make sure they’re never forgotten," Theriot explains.

The tree, adorned with photographs of homicide victims, began as a project in 2015 and has continued to grow each year. It is currently set up at the Franklin Police Department, but it travels to different police stations across Louisiana each year during the holiday season.

"We started it at police departments because when a crime occurs, that’s where the investigation starts," Theriot notes. "That’s why we wanted it at police departments, and here it’s safe. If victims or families want to come and put pictures or anything for their loved one, they can do it anytime."

The project has become a tradition, offering families a place to honor and remember their lost loved ones during a season that can otherwise feel overwhelmingly painful.

For Theriot, who lost her son to homicide in 1994, the Traveling Christmas Tree has brought a sense of comfort, not only to her but to other group members as well. "It doesn’t matter how long your loved one’s been gone, sometimes it feels like yesterday. Especially with the holidays, you always have an empty chair at the table and that empty place in your heart, and that never goes away," she shares.

Despite the deep grief, Catalene finds ways to help others find solace during the holiday season. Hanging her son's photo on the tree, for example, or organizing meetings for V.O.I.C.E. members help families like hers experience a little bit of holiday cheer.

"We come together and we support one another. Sometimes we laugh at the meetings, sometimes we cry, it all depends." Through these moments of connection, Theriot has been able to turn her personal pain into a source of support for others who are walking the same path.

V.O.I.C.E. will be hosting a special gathering for the Traveling Christmas Tree at the Franklin Police Station on December 12th at 6 p.m. During the event, members of V.O.I.C.E., as well as anyone interested, will have the opportunity to share their own stories and honor the loved ones they’ve lost to homicide. Theriot encourages anyone who has experienced such a loss to come and be a part of the event or contact her via phone at: (337) 577-5088.