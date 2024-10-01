Potential Impact of Port Worker Strike on Morgan City

ST. MARY PARISH — Members of the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) announced on Monday that they will be going on strike to protest the U.S. Maritime Alliance, which represents the ports, for failing to reach a contract agreement.

According to the ILA , “The Ocean Carriers represented by USMX want to enjoy rich billion-dollar profits that they are making in 2024, while they offer ILA Longshore Workers an unacceptable wage package that we reject,longshore workers deserve to be compensated for the important work they do keeping American commerce moving and growing.”

Cindy Cutrera, Economic Development Manager for the Port of Morgan City, says that the strike could prove concerning depending on its duration.

“That’s all of the people in this area; you know that’s our employment for this area. So yes, there could be a major impact depending on how long this takes, how long this lasts” Cutrera says.

Cutrera explained that while the Port of Morgan City may not be directly affected by the strike, the city’s fabrication yards could face challenges, “They bring in steel from all areas, so if there’s anything coming into Houston or New Orleans, that could affect their productivity,” she noted.

Workers at the Port of Morgan City are not part of a union, so they will not be participating in the strike Cutrera says. However, the strike has the possibility of impacting the flow of goods across the East and Gulf Coasts.