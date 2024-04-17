Pocket Park mural almost finished

KATC's St. Mary Parish reporter Samantha Loren is Franklin with an update on a new mural in Pocket Park.
- Muralist Robert Dafford is nearly done with his eight-week project in Pocket Park.
- The mural takes viewers down Bayou Teche, beginning with the Chitimacha tribe and ending with the present day.
She will have more on this story at 5 and 6 pm.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers