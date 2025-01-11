New Ordinance in Patterson Adds $4 Monthly Fee for Street Lighting

ST. MARY PARISH — During Tuesday’s city council meeting, Patterson officials passed a new ordinance that will shift the cost of street lighting from the city to households and businesses. The decision, aimed at offsetting rising city expenses. Patterson Mayor Rodney Grogan, explained that the city’s growing population has placed increased financial strain on local resources. “We have 500 residents south of the rail. Years ago, we didn’t have that. As we continue to provide services, we have to offset these costs,” Grogan stated.

The city has been paying approximately $120,000 annually to its street lighting provider, Cleco. Mayor Grogan emphasized that these costs have become unsustainable for the city to bear alone. As a result, a $4 monthly fee will now be assessed to each home, business, and unit in multifamily buildings within the city limits of Patterson.

While the ordinance passed with council approval, the decision has sparked mixed reactions within the community. Some residents, like Larry Williams, expressed concern over the financial burden it will place on households. “I think it’s just unfortunate that they got themselves in a little financial situation where they need the citizens of Patterson to kind of help them,” Williams said.

Other residents voiced confusion, questioning why the city could not continue to absorb the cost. "This is the first time Patterson is charging, but Morgan City charges, Franklin charges, and so, once again, we have grown,We cannot continue to take on the cost of $120,000 a year” Grogan remarked.

Mayor Grogan also indicated that the $4 fee is not set in stone and could be adjusted in the future based on fluctuations in the cost of street lighting. The new fee will apply only to residents and businesses within the Patterson city limits and will not affect utility customers living outside the city.

The ordinance is set to take effect on February 1, 2025, but residents will not see the fee reflected in their bills until March. Grogan emphasized that while this measure is necessary to offset the rising costs of providing services, he hopes the community will ultimately understand the decision. “We’ve been incurring these costs for years, and as Patterson continues to grow, we have to find ways to manage those financial pressures,” Grogan said. “This fee will help ensure we can continue providing necessary services to our residents," Grogan states.