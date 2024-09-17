Nearly 1,000 people fed during hurricane relief event in Morgan City

ST. MARY PARISH (MORGAN CITY) — Almost 1,000 people were fed for free, thanks to the hard work of volunteers and community groups in Morgan City. KATC spoke with some of the organizers on Saturday in St. Mary parish.

“We don’t have red tape to cut through. We are boots on the ground, we come in immediately,” said Sandra Kuehn, team lead with the Cajun Army.

“Just about everybody in Louisiana’s been affected by a hurricane," said Rowdy Breaux, founder and Chief Director of 'Cajun Cooks,' a nonprofit that started in 2005 with Hurricane Katrina. "So, you know what it takes when it comes in and destroys your home.”

On Saturday morning, ‘Cajun Cooks’ made 847 spaghetti plate lunches for those in need.

“We got with ‘em—with Cajun Navy—and when the water went down, we worked with the Cajun Army and started mucking out churches and…we started our own [group] called ‘Cajun Cooks,' Breaux explained. “It’s a joy how we can do this from sunup to sundown and love every minute of it. It ain’t for sissies!”

“More recently," said Kuehn, "we’ve been doing distribution sites, and we’ve been doing a lot of community feeding when the disasters happen.”

Kuehn said she was happy to partner with Cajun Cooks, local Boy Scout troops, and Disaster Assistance Church of Christ to help feed the community of Morgan City.

“They were so grateful, so grateful. This is a hardworking town, these people—they appreciate everything that—the help that’s coming in, they really do.”