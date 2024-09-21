Morgan City Residents React to Inglewood Mall Condemnation

ST. MARY PARISH — The Inglewood Mall in Morgan City was condemned by Morgan City Planning and Zoning Thursday and residents shared what the mall meant to them over the years.

“It was the first mall they had in Morgan City and it was really nice and overtime it just went downhill,” Morgan City resident Linda Dehart,shared.

For John Washington, who lived in Morgan City since the Mall first opened, he describes this situation as a loss for the city.

“It’s sad to see it go cause it took a lot of memories out of the community” Washington says.

Morgan City Mayor Lee Dragna says that the condemnation does not mean the building will be gone for good however, as the responsibility falls on the owner.

“We(Morgan City Planning and Zoning) gave the owner the option, if they could give us a reputable third party roofing contractor to say the roof is safe we would allow people to go back in” Mayor Dragna says.

Mayor Dragna added In the event that the owner does not meet the request of the Morgan City Planning and Zoning, the building will be demolished.