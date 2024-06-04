Morgan City Man donates alligator catch poles to Morgan City Police Department

ST. MARY PARISH — Glenn Thibodaux knows a thing or two about alligators.

"I was raised in the country east of Morgan City so we had alligators, we called them pets,” Thibodaux said.

You could even call him an alligator whisperer.

So, it was in Glenn's nature to help the Morgan City Police Department capture alligators by donating two alligator catch poles.

"We try to bring them to the Atchalya Spillway,” Thibodaux said.

He said it was also a token of appreciation for the police department’s service.

Morgan City Chief of Police Chad Adams said before Glenn's donation the poles they were using weren't right for catching an alligator.

"Typically we've been using the ones for animals like dogs and cats,” Thibodaux said.

“And typically if you catch a four or five-footer it breaks them.”

I spent the day alongside Glenn and Chief Adams, traveling to all of the city's alligator hotspots.

"I wish the sun was out so we could see one,” Thibodaux said.

Adams said so far this month Morgan City has had dozens of reports.

"As of this morning we had 39 complaints as of this morning,” Thibodaux said.

Unfortunately, due to the rainy weather as we looked around for alligators under the bridge, near a drainage system and in residential neighborhoods, we weren't having any luck running into one.

Until…

“Hey, Glenn?” Adams asked.

“Just got a call from the station and we actually got an alligator complaint right now on Gizzavi Street, the trailer park they have an alligator there."

And just like that, Adams was putting the alligator pole to the test.

"There you go," Thibodaux said to Adams, holding the alligator by pole.

Marilu Rosa, was still catching her breath after the alligator was captured, from underneath her vehicle.

"Oh! My nerves, first time,” Rosa said.

After the capture, it was at Russo Boat Landing that the alligator slowly submerged into the water, to once again be a free man.