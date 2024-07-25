Morgan City goes forward with phase two of sewer project

ST. MARY PARISH — On Monday evening at a Morgan City council meeting, funds of $350,000 were allocated to continue the city’s sewer infrastructure project.

According to City of Morgan City Water, Wastewater and Gas Supervisor Kawwika Kaai, many of the city’s sewer pipes are roughly 50 years old.

This puts a strain on their pump system during heavy rain, where water collects.

The city's pollution abatement funds will allow for a closer look into sewer mains to see the cause of this problem, without breaking up roads.

“So what we’re gonna do is we’re gonna camera, that’s what the funds are gonna be asked for is to actually camera and to be able to put real-time information into our GPS for laterals, for mains, seeing the inside of the mains, seeing the conditions of the mains,” Kaii said.

“And then once that’s completed, we’ll be able to move forward with plans to hopefully repair all these problems.”

He said phase two of the project will begin in the Elliott subdivision area.