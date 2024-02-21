Man surrenders following Baldwin shooting that injured two

BALDWIN, La. — A man has turned himself in following a shooting in Baldwin that left two people injured, Chief Anthony Gibson announced.

On February 20, 2024, at 12:50 pm, officers arrested Kelvin Markeith Porter Jr. in connection with a shooting that took place on the night of February 13, 2024, according to Chief Gibson.

Porter is being charged with two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder and one count of Illegal Use of Weapon or Dangerous Instrumentalities.

Chief Gibson reports that Porter surrendered to the Baldwin Police Department after learning of a warrant for his arrest. He was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Chief Gibson would like to thank his officers, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, the Louisiana State Police Criminal Intelligence Unit, and the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit.