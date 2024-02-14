Two wounded in Baldwin shooting

Two people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in Baldwin.

Baldwin Police say they were called to the area of Main and Lockley streets just before 9 p.m.

They found two men, who had been shot. They were both transported via helicopter to local hospitals.

So far, police say there is no other information about the incident they can release, but the investigation is ongoing.

Chief Anthony Gibson said he thanks his officers as well as St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Department, Chitimacha Police Department, Patterson Police Department, and Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department for their assistance.