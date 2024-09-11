Louisiana woman bakes bread so crews 'stay healthy and safe' during Francine

MORGAN CITY — A woman who said she has lived in Morgan City for more than 60 years ventured out in the rain Wednesday to surprise crews with some freshly baked bread.

"I wanted to bake bread for the news crews to make sure ya'll stay healthy and safe," Patty said.

She said she was "concerned" about Hurricane Francine.

"I just want to come out here and pray and just ask God to protect everybody out here," she said. "I'm very thankful for our officials who have prepared us and ask everybody just to stay home and hunker down."

Patty said she hopes there will be little to no flooding and that Acadiana has minimal damage from the storm.

Meteorologist Daniel Phillips said the worst of the weather arriving in the late afternoon and early evening.

Storm surge will remain the biggest issue associated with Francine and a surge of 6 feet is likely along the Vermilion Bay, with the eastern shore potentially seeing spots as high as 10 feet.

Flash flooding will remain a concern in St. Mary Parish as hot spots of 8" will occur and as that arrives quickly it will be hard for that water to drain out of the area.

Most of the flood threat has shifted to the east and that could include both New Orleans and the Mississippi coast line.

The rest of Acadiana will take on about 2-4" of rain which shouldn't be a major issue outside of some pooling on some of the low lying roadways.

Winds will be most extreme along the coastline and could be pushing 80-90 mph along the center of the storm so power outages will be widespread through south east Louisiana.

As you get further west the winds will sharply begin to drop off and we're looking at tropical storm force winds in the Lafayette area later this afternoon.

This will still be enough to knock down some of the weaker trees and blow around some debris which could cause some power outages but they're not going to be as widespread.