Francine continues to drift east as it strengthens, what that means for Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

The eastward drift continues this morning as Hurricane Francine continues to gain strength as it moves over warm Gulf waters.

Winds are currently at 90 mph and a jump to Category 2 strength is expected and the storm is expected to peak with 100 mph winds later this afternoon.

There's some evidence that shear is working against the western edge of the storm and dry air is trying to get into the center but so far it the storm has remained sealed off.

Weakening will begin as it approaches the coast and gets into an environment with higher shear and should quickly begin to fall apart after landfall.

The drift to the east means that the most significant impacts will also slide to the east, but tropical storm conditions are still expected in central Acadiana and hurricane conditions are expected along the coast.

Weather will gradually deteriorate as we go through the remainder of the day with the worst of the weather arriving in the late afternoon and early evening.

Storm surge will remain the biggest issue associated with Francine and a surge of 6 feet is likely along the Vermilion Bay, with the eastern shore potentially seeing spots as high as 10 feet.

Flash flooding will remain a concern in St. Mary Parish as hot spots of 8" will occur and as that arrives quickly it will be hard for that water to drain out of the area.

Most of the flood threat has shifted to the east and that could include both New Orleans and the Mississippi coast line.

The rest of Acadiana will take on about 2-4" of rain which shouldn't be a major issue outside of some pooling on some of the low lying roadways.

Winds will be most extreme along the coastline and could be pushing 80-90 mph along the center of the storm so power outages will be widespread through south east Louisiana.

As you get further west the winds will sharply begin to drop off and we're looking at tropical storm force winds in the Lafayette area later this afternoon.

This will still be enough to knock down some of the weaker trees and blow around some debris which could cause some power outages but they're not going to be as widespread.

Impacts may not be as intense as we had originally thought earlier this week but that doesn't mean we should not take it seriously.

We'll continue to monitor the storm and as changes arrive we'll be the first to let you know.