Lake Cinema to officially close in February



For movie theater goes at Lake Cinema it’s easy to remember their first movie.

Various theater goers tell me the first movies they’ve seen throughout the years ranging from "E.T." to "Top Gun Maverick."

“This was the very first ticket that was sold on opening night at The Lake Cinema,” Lake Cinema Manager Darlene Toups said as she holds the ticket.

That first movie was “A Love Story” in 1971. But nearly 50 years after the debut the theater will be closing down for good.

Current owner Nels Offerdahl took over the theater after his father-in-law Aubrey Lasseigne’s passing in 1996.

Offerdahl said the theater has become hazardous for audiences due to lack of maintenance by the landlord. He said the best option for them was to shut down.

But many movie goers say while they'll miss the theater, they’ll miss the people who worked there the most. Like manager Darlene Toups who has worked there for more than 25 years.

"Miss Darlene, the manager, love her to death,” Melissa Babin said. “She texts me, lets me know what’s coming out and I share it on Facebook. We’ll talk about our families and stuff when I come before the movie starts and we’ll talk a few minutes after it.”

“It was the first movie my dad dropped me off,” Caleb Bryan said. “I was seven-years-old and Darlene took care of me. I remember Darlene saying, “I’ll go ahead and take care of him, don’t worry.”

“I just want to thank the manager, Miss Darlene and all the workers that kind of became part of the family,” Jeff Hufstetler said.

“You know, as a young kid going to theater you get to know the workers, they get to watch you grow up. Very recently I was bringing my son to the movies and they were treating him with the same kindness.”

“If you love where you work it’s not considered a job," Toups said.

Her favorite part of being manager was her relationship with customers.

My favorite part of being here anyway is just communicating with people, you know visiting each and everybody that comes,” Toups said. “Seeing them grow just that kind of stuff.

For “many locals it’s a hard goodbye.

“To take that away from this town is really, really sad,” Brian said.

“Yea, it’s heartbreaking,” Babin said. “It’s been here a long time and it’s going to be difficult.”

“It’s sad because Morgan City is a great little town,” Gabriel Sean said.

“And to bring the kids here and the family here you can get three or four movies in, probably for the price of one if you go to Houma.”

As for what Toups will do after the theater closes, “Hopefully a lot of fishing, but traveling back-and-forth to Florida,” Toups said.

