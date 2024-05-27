Franklin begins landscape project on courthouse grounds

ST. MARY PARISH — Spanning throughout the courthouse grounds, new trees will soon be popping up.

Franklin Design Committee is part of Lousiana's Main Street Program.

Franklin Design Committee President Cassie Smith said the St. Mary Parish Courthouse Beautification & Landscape Restoration Project is possible through funds of $50,000 from former Senator Brett Allain.

"Right now they're working on tearing out everything that existed beforehand," Smith said.

"A lot of that stuff was here originally when they built the courthouse, so a lot of it was dead, was not growing anymore."

Smith said the oak and pine trees had been there since the 1960s. It was time for a breath of fresh air.

"We're gonna prep all the beds for new planting, new trees and it's gonna be native to Louisiana," Smith said.

"We're gonna be planting some live oaks, some Magnolia trees and some Crape Myrtles."

Smith said a majority of the trees were either not native to the state or dead. And there's now a solution to ensure they maintain their health.

"Part of what we're also gonna be doing is overseeing a irrigation system we put in," Smith said. "So we're working very closely with St. Mary Parish Courthouse workers."

And there is more beautification in store.

"We're also placing some park benches, some trash receptacles, bike racks down our Main Street that kinda go along with our current flower pots," Smith said.

Further down Main Street are Diane Wiltz's three businesses.

Wiltz has been a sponsor of the committee's planters, where 23 businesses sponsor a plant. she says she trusts the design committee's decision to cut down old trees.

"I think all of us are trying to work in concert with one another as we revitalize Franklin," Wiltz said.

"And certainly when you talk about the cosmetics of it, anything that you do as you stroll down, ride down Main Street to enhance that is great."

Franklin Design Committee Member Suzanne Trahan said there are benefits for all in Franklin through the new landscape.

"To refresh and make Franklin more of a place for tourists, but residents alike to linger and shop and dine which you know ultimately boosts tourism and economic development to our town," Trahan said.

Smith is optimistic planting on the grounds will be finished by June.