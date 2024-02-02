Cypremort Point Park near completion of renovations

Cypremort Point Park is now in phase three of their park renovation project.

Soon visitors will be able to stay overnight in an RV park steps away from the Vermillion Bay.

William Pickney a fisherman from New Iberia has been going to the park since he was a kid.

“i used to fish on the other side but now on this side at the new pier the fish are bigger… i enjoy it,” Pickney said.

The state park sitting just a few miles from the Gulf of Mexico sees about 300,000 visitors a year.

The new pier where Pickney is able to fish now is thanks to to park renovations.

Park Manager Waylon King said just over the past year and a half the park underwent more than $5 million in renovations.

The first two phases included an elevated boardwalk, sand on the beach and rocks to prevent coastal erosion.

“Phase number three being the RV site which consists of 22 full hook up drive through RV sites along with the roadway throughout the park,” King said. “The whole park is gonna be paved, be like brand new.”

The park will also have new fishing piers o the north side and south side of the park.

King said the overnight RV stays have multiple benefits for the parish.

“The overnight camping at the RV park is gonna be a big draw for us,” King said. “More people, more revenue for the parish and the state. not only that and here’s the bonus more employment opportunities.”

He said it was the public who wanted to be able to stay overnight.

“That demand just grew and grew and grew and we found the funding to get that going,” King said.

Pickney said he’s excited to see the new RV site.

“i’m looking forward to seeing it they’ve been working on it for a while now i’m excited to see how it comes out.”

King said the RV park is anticipated to open in mid March.