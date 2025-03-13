Community Gathers to Honor the Life and Legacy of Former First Lady Alice Foster

ST. MARY PARISH — Friends and family gathered at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Franklin to pay their respects at the funeral service of the late former First Lady Alice Foster. Foster, the wife of former Louisiana Governor Murphy "Mike" Foster, who passed away in 2020.

During her time as First Lady from 1996 to 2004, Alice Foster supported a variety of causes, including the Governor’s Mansion Foundation, Keep Louisiana Beautiful, Breast Cancer Awareness, and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. She worked on numerous other programs and projects.

Family friend of the Fosters, Al Kuhlman, shared that Alice Foster’s influence left a lasting impact on the state. "The First Lady, Ms. Alice, was great with the beautification of our highways, trying to limit littering in our state. She did a lot as the First Lady; she was a great woman," Kuhlman said.

Alice Foster passed away at the age of 84. A native of Portsmouth, Virginia, she made her home in St. Mary Parish for 48 years. She leaves behind nine children and 14 grandchildren. In her honor, Governor Jeff Landry ordered flags around the state to be lowered to half-mast until sunset Wednesday night.

Al Kuhlman expressed his hope that Foster will be remembered for her dedication to her family, her community, and her many years of public service.